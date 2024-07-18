WazirX Hack Sends SHIB, WRX Tumbling as Bitcoin, Tether Trade at Massive Discount

WazirX's WRX token is trading 15% lower at just over 14 cents, according to Coingecko data. The rupee-denominated price has slumped more than 25% since the exchange confirmed the hack that saw the attacker walk away with $230 million in customer funds, including $100 million in shiba inu (SHIB). The attacker also drained $52 million in ether (ETH), $11 million in MATIC and $6 million in PEPE.