First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Trades Below $65K Following Wednesday's Drop

The chances of President Joe Biden dropping out of November's election hit 68% on crypto-based prediction market platform Polymarket. Biden announced he had been diagnosed with Covid-19 on Wednesday, having previously said he would re-evaluate whether to run "if [he] had some medical condition." The president has thus far given a poor showing during the campaign, most notably during a debate with Donald Trump, who is considered the significantly more pro-crypto candidate. Trump's perceived chances of victory have become a metric for the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin's rally to over $65,000 this week followed the assassination attempt on Trump, which was seen as a boost to his prospects of retaking the White House.