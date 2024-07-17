First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Bulls Eye $70K After Return to $66K

Bitcoin ETFs extended their seven-day winning run on Tuesday, recording $422.5 million of inflows, the biggest single-day tally since June 5. The lion's share was enjoyed by BlackRock's IBIT, which amassed over $260 million. The ETFs have collectively drawn in over $1 billion in just the last three days, underscoring the upward swing in confidence in bitcoin's price prospects. The ETFs' seven-day inflow streak coincides with a surge of around 20% in BTC. Along with Donald Trump's improved presidential prospects, it's likely that the supply overhang from sales by German state Saxony is behind us and the crypto market is catching up with the sustained rally in technology stocks on Wall Street.