Bitcoin Dips Below $64K as U.S. Equity Selloff Stalls Crypto Rebound

The action happened while key U.S. equity indexes also sold off, with tech-heavy Nasdaq plunging 2.7% and the S&P 500 falling 1.3%. Tech megacap stocks such as chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA), which were the biggest contributors of the two benchmarks march to new all-time highs, have been struggling in the past few days as investors rotated capital to smaller cap stocks in anticipation of more accommodating interest rates later this year. Nvidia was lower by 6.5% on Wednesday, though still higher by 145% year-to-date.