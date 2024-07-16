Trump Odds on Polymarket Hit Another All-Time High After Vance VP Pick

"Yes" shares for Trump in Polymarket's presidential election contract were trading at 72 cents mid-morning Tuesday New York time, indicating that the market believes the Republican nominee has a 72% chance of victory. Each share pays out $1 if the associated prediction comes true and bupkis if not. Bets are programmed into a smart contract, or software application, on the Polygon blockchain and denominated in USDC, a stablecoin, or cryptocurrency that trades 1:1 for dollars.