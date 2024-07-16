First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Retreats as Mt. Gox Moves $3B of BTC

Ether ETFs could see inflows of around 30%-35% the level that bitcoin products experienced, according to a research report by Citi. That level gives a range of $4.7 billion to $5.4 billion of net inflows over six months, the report said. The inflows and the beta of ether returns relative to such flows could be lower than the analysis suggests, the bank said. “One reason is that while ETH may offer diversification benefits in the long-term, given its different and more extensive set of use-cases, this is currently not the case,” analysts wrote. They added that investors may split their prospective allocations for crypto investment between bitcoin and ether ETFs, rather than allocate additional funds specifically for ether. The lack of staking in the ETFs could also hamstring inflows.