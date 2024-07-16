Ether Spot ETFs Could See Up to $5.4B of Net Inflows in First 6 Months: Citi

Spot ether exchange-traded funds are expected to see 30%-35% of bitcoin ETFs' net inflows, and may disappoint due to other factors such as the lack of staking, the report said.

By Will Canny Jul 16, 2024 at 9:17 a.m. UTC