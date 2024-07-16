Ether Spot ETFs Could See Up to $5.4B of Net Inflows in First 6 Months: Citi
Spot ether exchange-traded funds are expected to see 30%-35% of bitcoin ETFs' net inflows, and may disappoint due to other factors such as the lack of staking, the report said.
- Ether spot ETFs net inflows are likely to be 30%-35% of bitcoin equivalents, the report said.
- Citi said this gives a range of $4.7 billion-$5.4 billion of potential net inflows into ether ETFs over six months.
- Flows could underwhelm due to a lack of staking and bitcoin’s first-mover advantage, the bank said.
That level gives a range of $4.7 billion to $5.4 billion of net inflows over six months, the report said. Morever, the inflows and the beta of ether returns relative to such flows could be lower than the analysis suggests, the bank said.
“One reason is that while ETH may offer diversification benefits in the long-term, given its different and more extensive set of use-cases, this is currently not the case,” analysts led by Alex Saunders wrote.
Spot ether ETFs are about to become available for trading in the U.S. after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) greenlighted filings from issuers earlier in the year. They are expected to begin trading next week.
Investors who would likely buy spot ETFs, as opposed to the respective tokens, may view bitcoin and ether as similar enough to split their allocations between the two cryptocurrencies, rather than viewing them as distinct assets, Citi said. That means ether may see flows that had been earmarked for bitcoin ETFs rather than additional allocations.
The bank noted that another reason that flows could disappoint is due to the lack of staking in ether spot ETFs.
Bitcoin also benefits from first-mover advantage, which saw billions of dollars of inflows and strong BTC outperformance prior to ether ETF listing approval in May, the bank said.
Still, it's not all doom and gloom. The timing of spot ether ETF launches may align with an increasingly dovish Federal Reserve which could mean lower interest rates, a stronger equity market and a weaker U.S. dollar, and that is a macroeconomic environment that could be supportive for crypto, the report said.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.