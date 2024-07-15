First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Rises Above $62.5K Following Trump Shooting

The probability of Donald Trump retaking the White House jumped to an all-time high on Saturday after the shooting at the Pennsylvania rally, according to traders on Polymarket. "Yes" shares in Polymarket's contract on whether Trump will win the presidency climbed 10 cents after the incident to 70 cents, meaning the market now sees a 70% chance he will prevail in November's election. Each share pays out $1 if the prediction comes true, and zero if not. Meme tokens named after Trump also surged after the shooting. MAGA, for example, rose 34% on a 24-hour basis to $8.38, according to CoinGecko data, and the satirical TREMP added 67% to $0.6471. BODEN, a joke asset named after Biden, slipped about 15% over 24 hours to $0.0333115.