Trump's Odds of Victory Hit All-Time High on Polymarket After Shooting

"Yes" shares in Polymarket's contract on whether Trump will win the presidency climbed ten cents after the incident, to 70 cents, meaning the market now sees a 70% chance he will prevail in November. Each share pays out $1 if the prediction comes true, and zero if not. Bets are programmed into a smart contract on the Polygon blockchain and settled in USDC, a stablecoin, or cryptocurrency that trades 1:1 for dollars.