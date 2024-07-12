First Mover Americas: BTC Retreats From $60K

Iris Energy's Childress, Texas site is well suited for the company's focus on bitcoin mining even if analysts have determined it unsuitable for AI, Bernstein said in a report. IREN shares fell almost 14% on Thursday following a short-selling report by Culper Research which pointed out the site's flaws as a potential hub for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) purposes. “Iris Energy has not claimed it intends to retrofit its bitcoin mining site in Childress to AI,” Bernstein analysts led by Gautam Chhugani wrote. The broker estimates 65% of the company's value is derived from bitcoin mining and the remaining 35% from AI/HPC. Iris Energy’s current $1 million/megawatt capital expenditure metric is a reflection of bitcoin mining capex, the broker said. Comparing it to AI/HPC capex is not meaningful.