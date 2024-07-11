U.S. Inflation Was Negative in June; Bitcoin Jumps Above $59K

Bitcoin has been under considerable pressure over the past weeks since zooming to an all-time high above $73,500 late in the first quarter. The second quarter saw a slowing of inflows and even on occasion sizable net outflows into the U.S.-based spot ETFs. Then in late June into early July, a flood of supply from the sale of government holdings and the return of Mt. Gox tokens sent the price crashing to below $54,000 at one point, nearly 27% below that record high.