MicroStrategy to Split Stock 10:1 After Share Price Triples in a Year on Bitcoin Rally

Stock splits are common among public companies whose shares have significantly appreciated. While the split does not change the company's valuation, it could make the stock psychologically more accessible to smaller, retail investors by reducing the share price even at a time when many retail-facing trading platforms offer fractional shares. Most recently, chipmaker juggernaut Nvidia (NVDA) saw a 10:1 stock split last month after reaching a four-digit share price, tripling in a year fueled by the artificial intelligence-driven (AI) equities rally.