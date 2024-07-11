First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Holds $58K Ahead of U.S Inflation Report

The amount of ether {{ETH}] staked is nearing a record high as the prospect of a spot ether ETF in the U.S. comes closer to reality. "The total number of staked ETH has continued to increase and sits near its all-time high as it stands at 33.3 million ETH or 27.7% of the total supply," Julio Moreno, CryptoQuant's head of research, wrote in a note shared with CoinDesk. The increasing supply of ether is a sign it has returned to being an inflationary asset, undermining its capability to act as a store of value over time. There are ways to counter this such as staking, which locks ether for a fixed period of time, and burning – or permanently removing from circulation – a portion of the transaction fees paid by users.