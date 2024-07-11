Crypto Bulls Frustrated as Bitcoin and Stocks Recouple – to the Downside

That's not the case today. They're all moving in lockstep. But unfortunately for the bulls, it's as stocks have turned sharply lower. At midday New York time, the Nasdaq is lower by 1.8% and the S&P 500 by 0.9%. Bitcoin, which earlier in the session climbed above $59,000 on welcome U.S. inflation news, is now lower by 0.6% to $57,500. The broader CoinDesk 20 Index is down 0.4%.