ARG Token Doubles as Argentina Enters Copa America Final

According to data source CoinMarketCap, the price of the Argentina Football Association's cryptocurrency has risen 107% to $2.32 since the team's 2-0 victory over Canada, reaching its highest level since May 30, surging over 70% in the past 24 hours alone. Its market value has soared to $27.85 million, the second-highest among soccer fan tokens, but still short of the record $32.4 million reached in the lead-up to the 2022 Qatar World Cup, which it also won.