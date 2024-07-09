Ether ETF Fee Race Begins as Invesco Reveals 0.25% Charge, Slightly Higher Than VanEck
Asset manager VanEck previously disclosed that it would charge a 0.20% management fee for its fund.
Asset managers Invesco and Galaxy will charge investors a 0.25% management fee on its proposed spot ether (ETH) exchange-traded fund (ETF) if and when it is rolled out.
This is just slightly higher than VanEck’s 0.20%, which was disclosed last month.
With eight issuers looking to launch an ether ETF at the same time, fees will play a critical role in differentiating a product from the others and appealing to investors. Grayscale’s higher-than-normal 1.5% fee on its bitcoin (BTC) trust caused it, among other reasons, to bleed billions of dollars while others saw mostly inflows.
Management fees are used by issuers to pay for the maintenance of a fund, such as for marketing costs, salaries and custodial services.
Most issuers for the spot bitcoin ETFs picked a fee between 0.19% and 0.30% which will likely be the case for their ether counterparts.
Read more: What ETF Approval Could Mean for Ethereum
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.