Bitcoin, Ether Reverse Losses as Germany Gets Back $200M BTC From Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) led a crypto market recovery early Tuesday as a German government entity received over $200 million worth of the asset back from various exchanges in late U.S. hours, helping revive sentiment.
On Monday, BTC dropped to as low as $55,000 shortly after an address belonging to the German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) sent over $900 million to various addresses, spooking traders.
But the entity received over $200 million from Kraken, Coinbase and Bitstamp back in the past 12 hours, Arkham data shows, indicating that while the assets were sent to these exchanges, they ultimately did not hit the market.
The BKA had seized almost 50,000 BTC in 2013, worth over $2 billion at the time, from the operators of Movie2k.to, a film piracy website. It received the asset in mid-January after a ‘voluntary transfer’ from the suspects, as previously reported.
