Australian Securities Exchange Gives Green Light to DigitalX's Bitcoin ETF
DigitalX Bitcoin ETF will trade on the ASX as BTXX
- Australia's ASX is home to another bitcoin ETF.
- BTXX will begin trading Friday on the ASX.
The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) is now home to another bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF). DigitalX's Bitcoin ETF will trade with the ticker “BTXX” according to a statement from the company.
The ETF is issued in partnership with K2 Asset Management and Canadian digital assets company 3iQ which launched some of the first crypto ETFs in Toronto in 2021.
“Offering the DigitalX Bitcoin ETF to the Australian market is a watershed moment for DigitalX, and for the Australian digital asset investment market overall," Lisa Wade, CEO of DigitalX, said in a press release. "Enabling Australians to invest in Bitcoin in a secure and affordable manner, without having to manage digital wallets, will be a game changer."
The launch of this ETF comes weeks after VanEck launched a bitcoin ETF on the ASX, which tracks the company's U.S.-listed equivalent.
So far, the U.S. bitcoin ETFs have had a total net inflow of over $15 billion since their inception.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.