Digital Asset Funds Flip Positive for First Time in 4 Weeks: CoinShares

CoinShares attributes the inflows to recent price weakness prompted by defunct crypto exchange Mt. Gox initiating preparing to initiate repayments to creditors.
- Bitcoin accounted for $398 million of the $441 million of inflows, and CoinShares noted it is unusual for BTC to represent only 90% of the total.
- Investment products last registered net inflows in the week ended June 7, when investors added more $2 billion.
Digital asset investment products saw $441 million of net inflows last week, breaking a three-week string of net outflows, according to CoinShares.
The products last registered net inflows in the week ended June 7, when investors added more than $2 billion.
Bitcoin (BTC) accounted for $398 million of inflows. CoinShares noted it is unusual for BTC to represent only 90% of the total. Solana stood out among altcoins, with SOL-linked products registering $16 million.
CoinShares attributed the flows to recent price weakness prompted by defunct crypto exchange Mt. Gox preparing to initiate repayments to creditors and the German government's law-enforcement agency moving large amounts of bitcoin to exchanges.
Investors likely saw this as a buying opportunity, CoinShares said. However, the sentiment was not reflected in blockchain equities, which saw $8 million in outflows to take their year-to-date total to $556 million.
