Bitcoin Drops as German Government Moves Another $500M of Assets
Wallets linked to the German government still hold some 23,800 bitcoin, according to Arkham Intelligence data.
- Germany moved about $500 million of bitcoin to crpyto exchanges.
- The bitcoin price fell to as low as $55,000 before recovering.
Bitcoin (BTC) fell on Monday afternoon in Europe as the German government moved another $500 million of assets, blockchain data shows.
According to blockchain data platform Arkham Intelligence, a Bitcoin address tagged as belonging to the German government moved 8,700 BTC to an intermediate wallet before transferring assets to crypto exchanges Bitstamp, Kraken and Coinbase and market maker Flow Traders.
Bitcoin's price dropped 3% to as low as $55,000 shortly after the blockchain transactions. Later, it rebounded to slightly above $56,000, still down 1.2% over the past 24 hours.
The price action came after last week's slide to the lowest price since February. Market observers pointed to a massive supply overhang coming to the market during the relatively quiet and low-volume summer season with the German and U.S. governments apparently selling seized assets just as the defunct crypto exchange Mt. Gox starts to issue repayments.
With the latest transfers, the German government's holdings have now reduced to 23,788 BTC worth $1.3 billion, according to Arkham data.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.