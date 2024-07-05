U.S. Crypto Stocks Sink in Pre-Market Trading as BTC Slumps
Bitcoin traded around $54,400 in Europe, a 24-hour drop of 5.8%, having earlier fallen to the lowest level since late February
- The slump coincides with defunct crypto exchange Mt. Gox moving $2.6 billion worth of BTC to a new wallet prior to commencing creditor repayments.
- Michael Saylor's software company MicroStrategy, which holds over 210,000 BTC, and bitcoin miner Hut 8 led the declines.
U.S. crypto-adjacent stocks were in the red in pre-market trading on Friday as bitcoin (BTC) crashed to the lowest level since February.
Bitcoin is hovering around $54,400 as of mid-morning in Europe, a fall of 5.8% in 24 hours. It earlier slumped as low as $53,600, its lowest level since late February.
The decline coincides with defunct crypto exchange Mt. Gox moving $2.6 billion worth of BTC to a new wallet, and saying it was commencing creditor repayments 10 years after it collapsed. Traders seem to have been spooked by the prospect of recipients immediately offloading their coins, creating mass selling pressure.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.