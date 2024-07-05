U.S. Added 206K Jobs in June as Unemployment Rate Rose to Highest Since November 2021

Ahead of this morning's data, traders were putting nearly zero chance of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut at the bank's July 31 meeting, but more than a 70% chance of lower rates at the mid-September meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Speaking this week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell leaned somewhat dovish as he suggested a weaker job market might trump concern over inflation as the central bank decides on the path forward for monetary policy.