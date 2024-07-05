First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Slumps Below $54K as Mt. Gox Flags Repayments

Major altcoins suffered heavy losses as part of the slump, with ether and dogecoin among the worst affected. ETH has dropped 7.5% while DOGE is down almost 11%. Data from Coinalyze shows that over $580 million worth of bullish bets were liquidated. The largest single liquidation order was on Binance – an ETH trade valued at $18.4 million. Meanwhile, open interest – or the number of unsettled futures bets – dropped 12%, indicating money was leaving the market. Liquidations occur when an exchange forcibly closes a trader’s leveraged position due to a partial or total loss of the trader’s initial margin. It happens when a trader cannot meet the margin requirements for a leveraged position.