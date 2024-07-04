Bitcoin Plunges Under $59K as Crypto Bulls See $230M Liquidations
Solana’s SOL and dogecoin (DOGE) lead losses among major tokens, with the CoinDesk 20 index down 4.8%.
- Fears of sell pressure from Mt. Gox repayments and possible miner sales led to bitcoin dropping below $59,000, with major tokens like ether and Solana's SOL also declining.
- Trading firm QCP Capital anticipates a subdued market in the next quarter due to uncertainty around the Mt. Gox bitcoin supply release.
Fears of looming selling pressure on bitcoin (BTC) from defunct exchange Mt. Gox and possible miner sales pushed the largest cryptocurrency to under $59,000 on Thursday for the first time since late April.
Mt. Gox will start distributing assets stolen from clients in a 2014 hack in July 2024, after years of postponed deadlines. The repayments will be made in bitcoin and bitcoin cash (BCH), and could add selling pressure to both markets, as previously reported.
The broad-based CoinDesk 20 (CD20), a liquid index tracking the largest tokens, is down 4.8% in the past 24 hours.
Futures trades betting on higher prices lost over $230 million in the past 24 hours, liquidations data tracked by CoinGlass shows. BTC and ETH-tracked futures saw over $60 million in long liquidations a piece, while products tracking DOGE, SOL, XRP, and pepe coin (PEPE) recorded at least $4 million in losses.
For long traders, these liquidations were the highest since late June. Crypto exchange Binance took over $110 million in liquidations, the most among counterparts.
Liquidations occur when an exchange forcefully closes a trader’s leveraged position due to a partial or total loss of the trader’s initial margin. It happens when a trader cannot meet the margin requirements for a leveraged position (fails to have sufficient funds to keep the trade open).
Such data is beneficial for traders as it serves as a signal of leverage being effectively washed out from popular futures products – acting as a short-term indication of a decline in price volatility.
Meanwhile, trading firm QCP Capital said in a Thursday broadcast on Telegram that they expect a dim market in the next few months.
“We anticipate a subdued Q3 for BTC as the market remains uncertain around the supply from the Mt. Gox release,” QCP said.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.