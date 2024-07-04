Bitcoin Nosedives Under $58K Amid Mt. Gox, German Government Wallet Movements
A wallet belonging to a German official entity moved its largest stash of BTC to exchanges earlier today, while Mt. Gox wallets showed activity for the first time in a month.
- Bitcoin dropped under $58,000 for the first time since May, marking a 5% loss in 24 hours.
- Mt. Gox wallets, dormant for a month, showed activity with test transactions, hinting at potential asset distributions and increased selling pressure.
Bitcoin (BTC) plunged under $58,000 in European morning hours, extending 24-hour losses to nearly 5% and dropping to prices not seen since early May.
The sell-off came as wallets belonging to defunct crypto exchange Mt. Gox showed signs of activity for the first time in a month and the German Federal Criminal Police Office moved over $75 million to crypto exchanges.
“Among the top reasons for the price drop was the German government moving more than $50 million to crypto exchanges, creating sell speculation in the market,” Lucy Hu, a senior analyst at crypto investment firm Metalpha, said in a Telegram message.
Mt. Gox is scheduled to start distributing assets stolen from clients in a 2014 hack this month, although it is unclear when, after years of postponed deadlines. The repayments will be made in bitcoin and bitcoin cash (BCH) and could add selling pressure to both markets, as previously reported.
Wallets tracked by Arkham show Mt. Gox wallets conducted test transactions in during the Asian morning, moving a total of $25 worth of bitcoin across three transactions to different wallets.
Entities holding large amounts of tokens are known to move insignificant amounts between wallets before larger transfers – which may indicate an intention to sell.
Arkham data also showed the German entity moved $175 million in BTC to various wallets, $75 million of which was sent to crypto exchanges Kraken and Coinbase. Arkham CEO Miguel More previously told CoinDesk that transfers from a wallet to an exchange may indicate an intent to sell tokens.
Meanwhile, bitcoin has now fallen below a widely followed technical indicator for the first time since October, signaling a possible downtrend in the months ahead.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.