Bitcoin Drops Below 200-Day Average; Bull Market Trendline in Focus
Markets that consistently trade below the 200-day moving average are said to be in a downtrend.
- BTC tested the 200-day SMA line for the first time since October.
- The focus now is on the trendline representing the surge from October lows.
Bitcoin's (BTC) decline gathered pace Thursday, sending prices under the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), a good indicator of long-term trends in both traditional and crypto markets.
The cryptocurrency fell below the 200-day SMA at $58,492 during European hours, putting lows under $57,300, a level last seen on May 2, according to charting platform TradingView.
Markets that consistently trade below the 200-day SMA are said to be in a downtrend, while those trading above the average are bullish. BTC rose past the 200-day SMA in October, when the average value was $28,000. The breakout – fueled by expectations for a spot bitcoin ETF in the U.S. – paved the way for a sharp rally to record highs above $70,000 by March.
That bull market can be identified by a rising trendline connecting October and January lows. BTC's latest break below the 200-day line has put the focus on the bull market trendline support at $57,590.
A close (midnight UTC) below that level could lead to further selling and downward price momentum, as traders often use trendline breakdowns as indicators to make trading decisions.
Per Alex Kuptsikevich, senior market analyst at FxPro, prices could slide further to $51,500 in the short-term.
"From the current position, a 12% drop to $51.5k (February consolidation area) is more likely than the same amount of growth to $65.8k (50-day MA)," Kuptsikevich said in an email, noting the decline below the 200-day SMA.
9:15 UTC: Adds comments from FxPro's analyst.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.