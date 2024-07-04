Bitcoin Drops Below 200-Day Average, Brings Bull Market Trendline Into Focus

One factor in bitcoin's price movements is the U.S. interest rate. As rates fall, the attraction of riskier investments such as cryptocurrencies increases. The minutes of the Federal Reserve meeting released Wednesday showed policymakers led by Chairman Jerome Powell do not want to cut rates until more data emerges to give them greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably to their 2% target. That may come as early as tomorrow, when the Labor Department releases its non-farm payrolls figure for June.