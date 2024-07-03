TradFi Liquidity Stress Indicator Surges. What Does It Mean for BTC?

"It is something for the market to worry about in the short term," David Brickell, head of international distribution at Toronto-based crypto platform FRNT Financial, told CoinDesk. "There might be some funding stress hangover post the [second] quarter-end. Yet, It's reminiscent of the repo funding rate blow-up we experienced in 2019, We're starting to see the strains of excessive government debt and Treasury bill issuance."