Solana Meme Coin MEW's Cat Character to Feature on Trending Telegram Mini Game
The MEW character will be featured on TON, the network where Pixelverse’s Telegram mini-games operate, in a first for a Solana meme coin.
Web3 gaming ecosystem Pixelverse will add Solana-based meme coin character MEW to its real-time game rooster.
The move will likely attract a new audience within the Telegram ecosystem, where the Pixelverse games operate.
MEW will be the first Solana-based meme coin to be featured on TON.
"Pixelverse isn't just about creating a game; we're building a retail-friendly brand that captures audience attention and onboards millions to our product lines,” Kori Leon, chief operating officer of PixelVerse, told CoinDesk in a Telegram message. “The MEW partnership is possible as Pixelverse aims to integrate other IPs into their Pixel Universe.”
MEW is a character and token based on cats, which was launched amid the Solana meme coin frenzy in March. The token, which is named cat in a dogs world, rose to a peak market capitalization of nearly $700 million in early April, per CoinGecko data.
Players on Pixelverse earn token rewards for winning with their in-game robots or characters, and the game is estimated to have 35 million active players. Other distinctive characters on Pixelverse include the doge character from the dogecoin (DOGE) meme coin.
