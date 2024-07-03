First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Falls to $60K as Mt. Gox Overhang Looms

The crypto industry is beginning a major growth phase and is in a far better place than it was two years ago, investment bank Architect Partners said in a quarterly report published last week. The value of the crypto industry climbed more than $750 billion in the first half, the company said. The report described crypto as "the stepchild of the internet" and said it "exceeds the internet's value at the same portion of their respective life cycles." Crypto and the internet, both of which are disruptive technologies, have very similar characteristics, the report said, noting that the cryptocurrency market is recovering from the so-called crypto winter much faster than the internet rebounded after the dot-com bubble burst in 2000.