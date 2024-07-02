First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Bulls Hopeful Entering July as ETFs Record $130M Inflows

Bitcoin bulls may have reason to cheer as we enter July following an uninspiring second quarter in which BTC was weighed down by billions in sales and negative sentiment among retail traders. The first day of the month saw U.S.-listed ETFs record nearly $130 million in inflows – the most since early June – after more than $900 million in outflows over the month. Over the last decade, bitcoin has gained by an average of more than 11% in July, with positive returns in seven of the 10 years, data shows. Bitcoin is currently trading at around $62,600, a drop of about 0.15% in the last 24 hours. The CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20) is down by around 0.2%.