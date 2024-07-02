Ethereum Products See Highest Outflows Since 2022 Ahead of Ether ETFs
The ETH products recorded $60 million in net outflows each week, the most since August 2022.
Professional investors withdrew over $120 million from ether (ETH)-tracked exchange-traded products in the past two weeks, crypto firm CoinShares said in a Monday report.
Such products recorded $60 million in net outflows each the past two weeks, the most since August 2022. Elsewhere, multiasset and bitcoin (BTC) ETPs recorded inflows at $18 million and $10 million, respectively, suggesting sentiment may be turning.
Ether ETFs are close to becoming available for trading in the U.S. after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved applicants' filings last month. The regulator must also approve their S-1 filings before the products are cleared to trade.
Firms such as Galaxy say ether ETFs could see $5 billion of net inflows in the first five months, while Bitwise expects $15 billion in their first 18 months. The demand for the planned products is expected to come from independent investment advisers and broker/dealer platforms.
