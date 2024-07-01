First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Relief Rally Stalls at $63K as Crypto Rebound Faces Hurdles

Digital asset markets rebounded over the weekend, with the broad market benchmark CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20) climbing more than 4% since Friday midnight UTC. Bitcoin bounced to $63,500 from its Friday dip below $60,000 before faltering and slipping below $63,000 toward the start of the U.S. trading session. July tends to be a positive month for BTC, 10x Research wrote in a Monday update, but any lull over coming months will probably continue as the third quarter is usually the weakest for digital assets.