CoinDesk 20 Performance Update: NEAR and AVAX Lead
Over the weekend, NEAR and AVAX led the CoinDesk 20 with only one asset posting a loss.
The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 2155.7, up 3.1% (+64.67) since last Friday's close.
Nineteen out of 20 assets in the gauge are trading higher.
Leaders: NEAR (+7.1%) and AVAX (+5.8%).
Laggards: ATOM (-1.2%) and BCH (+0.0%).
CoinDesk 20 (CD20) is a broad-based index that tracks top digital assets and is investible on multiple platforms.
