First Mover Americas: BTC’s Recovery Stalls as Dollar Rallies

Consensus is fast building that demand for U.S.-based spot ether ETFs may not be as strong as for bitcoin ETFs. On Wednesday, Galaxy Research said the ETFs, once approved, could see $1 billion of net inflows a month. “We expect the net inflows into ETH ETFs to be 20-50% of the net inflows into BTC ETFs over the first five months, with 30% as our target, implying $1 billion/month of net inflows,” analyst Charles Yu wrote. Galaxy also warned that demand may be limited due to the lack of staking rewards, echoing comments by Bernstein and JPMorgan and said outflows from the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) may act as a drag on the overall inflows. The SEC could approve the funds as soon as July 4, according to a Reuters report on Thursday. Options traders foresee a renewed bullish momentum in ether after that date.