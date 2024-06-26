Investcorp and Securitize Launch Fund Tokenization Partnership
The partnership aims to create on-chain Real World Assets based on Investcorp's funds.
- Investment manager Investcorp and Securitize have launched a partnership to tokenize funds.
- This version of real-world assets (RWA) on the chain looks to build efficiencies for investors.
Alternative asset manager Investcorp and Securitize have inked a partnership to develop fund tokenization opportunities.
The two firms will initially develop tokenized funds within Investcorp's Strategic Capital Group (ISCG), which has $1.5 billion in assets under management and was launched in 2019.
ISCG specializes in acquiring minority interests in alternative asset managers (GPs) and has partnered with mid-sized GPs across buy out, secondaries, structured equity, private credit, and real asset strategies.
“This partnership with Securitize continues Investcorp’s strong legacy as an innovator in alternative investments,” said Anthony Maniscalco, Managing Partner, ISCG, in a release. “The use of tokenization technology has the potential to increase efficiencies for investors, and also provides for a new era of accessibility. Through this collaboration, Securitize is bringing access to the GP staking strategy for a wider range of investors.”
This partnership allows qualified investors to tap into GP staking strategies via Securitize's tokenization tech, boosting access to burgeoning private markets with the efficiency of blockchain.
“We believe that Investcorp, as a global alternative investment manager, represents some of the most innovative thinking in the market,” said Carlos Domingo, co-founder and CEO of Securitize, in a press release. “By tokenizing alternative assets, we are breaking down barriers and allowing individual investors to participate in opportunities that were previously out of reach."
Investcorp has previously been an active participant in the crypto space. In 2022, the firm poached ING's ex-head of digital assets, Herve Francois, to help build out its first blockchain fund. The firm has since led or invested in many rounds for crypto companies.
