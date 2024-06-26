First Mover Americas: Germany Moves 750 BTC, Altcoins Bleed Liquidity

The Cardano blockchain demonstrated its resilience by successfully repelling a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack aimed at stealing staked tokens on Tuesday. The attack was thwarted without any disruptions to the network's operations. In a DDoS attack, a large number of compromised computers, known as "bots" or "zombies," flood a target with excessive traffic, causing it to become overloaded and inaccessible. Philip Disarro, the founder of Cardano development firm Anastasia, said the attack could be stopped by deregistering the stake credentials used by the attacker. The attack was halted shortly after his post. Cardano's ADA token remained stable before falling slightly to under 39 cents in line with the broader market sentiment.