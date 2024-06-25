Ether Spot ETFs Could See Lower Demand Compared to Bitcoin Peers: Bernstein
Ether and other digital assets need a better regulatory regime and the narrative is expected to improve around the U.S. elections later this year, the report said.
- Ether spot ETFs are expected to see less demand than bitcoin versions, the report said.
- The lack of a staking feature in ether ETFs means less spot conversion, the report said.
- Bernstein said that despite the recent pullback in crypto markets institutional adoption continues to grow.
“ETH should not see as much spot ETH conversion due to the lack of an ETH staking feature in the ETF,” analysts Gautam Chhugani and Mahika Sapra wrote, adding that the basis trade will likely find takers over time and this should contribute to healthy liquidity in the ETF market. The basis trade involves buying the spot ETF and selling the futures contract at the same time and then waiting for the prices to converge.
Spot ether ETFs are close to becoming available to investors in the U.S. after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved key regulatory filings from issuers last month.
“ETH as a primary tokenization platform is building up a strong use-case, both for stablecoin payments, as well as tokenization of traditional assets and funds,” the authors wrote.
Ether and other digital assets need a “more improved regulatory regime” and Bernstein expects the narrative to improve around the U.S. elections later in the year as the odds of a Republican victory continue to improve and because Trump is now pro-crypto.
"Despite the recent pullback in crypto markets the “structural adoption cycle remains intact,” the report added.
Wall Street giant JPMorgan said that spot ether ETFs are likely to see much lower demand than the bitcoin ETFs, noting that the world’s largest cryptocurrency had the first mover advantage and could potentially saturate overall demand for crypto exchange-traded funds, it said in a report last month.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.