First Mover Americas: Mt. Gox Repayments Worsen BTC Woes

Bearish sentiment became more pronounced in the crypto market early Monday after defunct crypto exchange Mt. Gox, which is supposed to return over 140,000 BTC to victims of a 2014 hack, said it will begin repayments next month. Bitcoin slipped to $60,723, registering an over 5% loss on a 24-hour basis at one point. Ether and the broader market followed suit, with the CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20) also falling more than 5%. Broadly speaking, bitcoin's recent retreat from above $70,000 has taken the shape of a double top bearish reversal pattern. However, spot and futures volumes in bitcoin and ether markets on centralized exchanges have been considerably softer than record highs in March, according to FalconX. That's a sign of decreased investor participation or conviction in selling action, often a characteristic of a "bear trap."