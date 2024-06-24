First Mover Americas: Mt. Gox Repayments Worsen BTC Woes
The latest price moves in crypto markets in context for June 24, 2024.
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter, putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day.
Latest Prices
Top Stories
Bearish sentiment became more pronounced in the crypto market early Monday after defunct crypto exchange Mt. Gox, which is supposed to return over 140,000 BTC to victims of a 2014 hack, said it will begin repayments next month. Bitcoin slipped to $60,723, registering an over 5% loss on a 24-hour basis at one point. Ether and the broader market followed suit, with the CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20) also falling more than 5%. Broadly speaking, bitcoin's recent retreat from above $70,000 has taken the shape of a double top bearish reversal pattern. However, spot and futures volumes in bitcoin and ether markets on centralized exchanges have been considerably softer than record highs in March, according to FalconX. That's a sign of decreased investor participation or conviction in selling action, often a characteristic of a "bear trap."
Ether traders have been snapping up bullish options on Deribit in a falling market. According to Amberdata, they have been buying ether's September expiry $4,000 call option in large numbers in anticipation of a move to new record highs. "Looking at the block flows this week, we see a ton of buying activity for the September $4,000 calls," Greg Magadini, director of derivatives at Amberdata, said, adding it is a sign of traders betting that "if ETH gets above $4k we likely test and breakout new all-time-highs."
Japanese institutional investors are warming up to digital assets, according to Nomura's survey of 547 Japanese investment managers. The April survey showed that over 50% of the managers planned to invest in crypto in the next three years, viewing it as a diversification opportunity. Managers could allocate between 2% and 5% of assets under management to crypto, the survey revealed, adding nearly 80% would invest over a year. The pivot to crypto follows mounting concerns about Japan's debt load and the yen's exchange-rate volatility. Tokyo-listed Metaplanet recently adopted BTC as a reserve asset to hedge against Japan's fiscal problems. On Monday, the firm said it would buy another $6.2 million worth of BTC using proceeds from the debt sale.
Chart of the Day
- The chart shows CryptoQuant's Coinbase premium index, which tracks the spread between bitcoin’s prices on the Nasdaq-listed Coinbase (COIN) exchange and the offshore giant Binance.
- The cryptocurrency continues to trade at a discount on Coinbase, reflecting weaker net buying pressure from U.S. investors.
- Source: CryptoQuant
- Omkar Godbole
Trending Posts
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.