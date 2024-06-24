Bitcoin Mining Sector Is Attracting Growing Investor Interest Following Core Scientific Deal: JPMorgan

Overweight-rated Iris Energy (IREN) is best positioned to take advantage of the opportunity, the report said, noting that the company has excess power capacity and is not wedded to bitcoin mining. Iris Energy was early to embrace the HPC trend and is already running graphics processing units (GPUs) at its facilities, the bank noted. The firm has a track record of building and delivering high-quality data centers on time and has access to a decent amount of power.