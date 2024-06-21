First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Falls Below $64K Following $900M in ETF Outflows

Spot bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. recorded a fifth straight day of outflows on Thursday, taking their total losses for the week to $900 million, the highest outflow activity since late April. Data tracked by SoSoValue shows that the 11 listed ETFs lost $140 million on Thursday, with $1.1 billion in trading volumes. Grayscale’s GBTC – which has mostly seen outflows since its conversion to an ETF in January – led with $53 million followed by Fidelity’s FBTC at $51 million. BlackRock’s IBIT, the biggest ETF by assets held, was the only product with net inflows, adding $1 million. The others saw zero net change.