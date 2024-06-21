Bitcoin ETFs Post $900M in Net Outflows This Week
Thursday marked the fifth straight day of net outflows for the U.S.-listed ETFs in their worst performance since mid April.
- Spot bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. experienced their fifth consecutive day of outflows on Thursday, totaling over $900 million in losses for the week.
- Grayscale's GBTC and Fidelity's FBTC led the outflows, while BlackRock's IBIT was the only ETF to record net inflows.
Spot bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) listed in the U.S. recorded their fifth-straight day of outflows on Thursday, losing over $900 million so far this week.
Data tracked by SoSoValue shows that the 11 listed ETFs lost $140 million on Thursday, with $1.1 billion in trading volumes. Grayscale’s GBTC – which has mostly seen outflows since its conversion to an ETF in January – led outflows at $53 million followed by Fidelity’s FBTC at $51 million.
BlackRock’s IBIT, the biggest ETF by assets held, was the only product that recorded net inflows at $1 million. Other products saw zero net inflow or outflow activity.
Such outflow activity is the worst since late April, which saw $1.2 billion in total net outflows in trading sessions from April 24 to May 2. Inflows since picked up and saw the products add more than $4 billion in the next 19 days of trading – before the ongoing outflow deluge started on June 10.
BTC prices have generally suffered in the past few weeks amid $1 billion in sales from large holders, dollar strength and a strong U.S. technology index market.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.