First Mover Americas: Crypto Assets Rally With BTC Returning to $66K

Tokens said to be using AI technology have surged as much as 35% in the last 24 hours. Fetch.ai’s FET, SingularityNET’s AGIX and Ocean Protocol’s OCEAN led the advance while the sector added 15% on average. The growth followed gains in chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA)'s stock, which has risen 5% since Monday, making it the most valuable company in the world. "AI as a sector is hot in both traditional markets and crypto,” Edward Wilson, an analyst at Nansen.ai told CoinDesk. “It should come as no surprise that on the back of Nvidia becoming the world's most valuable company AI tokens are rallying.”