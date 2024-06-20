Canada's 3iQ Files to List Solana ETP in Toronto
3iQ was a leader in getting some of the first crypto ETFs past the finish line and listed on the TSX
- Canadian asset manager 3iQ announced it has filed a prospectus to list a Solana ETP in Toronto.
- 3iQ was one of the first fund managers to launch a publicly traded Bitcoin fund, as well as an Ether fund in Toronto
3iQ announced today that it has filed a prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission to launch North America's first publicly traded Solana exchange-traded product on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).
“3iQ seeks to set a global standard of excellence and we’re proud to work closely with the OSC to responsibly enhance the digital asset investment landscape in Canada,” said Greg Benhaim, Executive Vice President of Product and Head of Trading at 3iQ, in a release.
The fund, called the Solana Fund, will trade under the ticker QSOL if approved by the OSC. In addition to offering exposure to the price movements of SOL, it will also offer exposure to staking yield generated by the network.
"Our goal is to continue pushing the envelope and maintaining Canada as an innovation hub. The Solana ETP will have staking enabled, similar to our Ether ETPs, allowing us to pass through the yield to investors," Christopher Matta, a Strategic Advisor to 3iQ, told CoinDesk in a phone interview.
"As pioneers in digital asset investment management, we look forward to continuing our mission to deliver regulated investment vehicles – embodying the highest standards and working with best-in-class partners – for individual and institutional investors to efficiently access the growing crypto asset class," Benhaim continued.
3iQ was one of the first fund managers to list a bitcoin fund, with its Bitcoin Fund on the TSX, and the first to launch a publicly listed Ether fund, also in Toronto.
The price of SOL remained modestly lower over the past 24 hours following the news, according to data from CoinDesk Indices.
