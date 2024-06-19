First Mover Americas: Ether, Meme Coins Lead Recovery While Bitcoin Remains Subdued

Bitcoin and crypto-linked stocks are underrated and ripe for institutional adoption, according to broker Bernstein. While BTC and bitcoin ETFs may have shown promise before disappointing in recent months, Bernstein predicts ETF approval by major wirehouses and large private bank platforms in the second half of the year. Bitcoin ETF inflows are expected to accelerate in the third and fourth quarters, the report said, and the next leg of adoption will be driven by large advisers approving ETFs and allocation headroom from existing portfolios. Bernstein has outperform ratings for bitcoin-adjacent publicly traded firms like MicroStrategy, Robinhood and miners Riot Platforms and CleanSpark.