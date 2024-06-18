UNI Advance Led CoinDesk 20 Gainers Last Week: CoinDesk Indices Market Update
Five cryptos in the CoinDesk 20 posted losses greater than 5% over the past week, led by ICP' 19% decline.
Uniswap (UNI) led the CoinDesk 20 this past week. its 6.8% advance bringing the token above $11, up from just $7 one month ago.
With a 4.1% gain, Ripple ((XRP) was the only other asset in the index to return positively.
CoinDesk 20 tracks top digital assets and is investible on multiple platforms. The broader CMI comprises approximately 180 tokens and seven crypto sectors: currency, smart contract platforms, DeFi, culture & entertainment, computing, and digitization.
