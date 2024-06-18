MicroStrategy Is Pioneering Bitcoin Capital Markets, Bernstein Says
Michael Saylor’s firm is the only corporation that has developed institutional demand for bitcoin linked convertibles, the report said.
- MicroStrategy is pioneering bitcoin capital markets, the report said.
- The firm has raised $4 billion of convertible debt to buy bitcoin.
- No other company has an active bitcoin investing strategy that can attract large amounts of capital, Bernstein said.
MicroStrategy (MSTR) is not just a software firm diversifying its corporate treasury into cryptocurrency, it is pioneering bitcoin (BTC) capital markets, broker Bernstein said in a research report on Tuesday.
“MSTR is the only corporate that has developed institutional demand for bitcoin linked convertibles,” analysts Gautam Chhugani and Mahika Sapra wrote.
The broker notes that to date MicroStrategy has raised $4 billion of convertible debt for the solpurpose of buying more bitcoin. A convertible bond is a type of debt security that can be converted into shares. Michael Saylor’s firm currently holds 214,400 bitcoin worth about $14.5 billion. It started buying the cryptocurrency as a reserve asset in 2020. “No other corporate has an active bitcoin investing strategy that can attract capital at scale,” the authors wrote.
MicroStrategy’s long-term convertible debt strategy means it has enough time to benefit from potential bitcoin upside with limited liquidation risk to the crypto on its balance sheet, the note said.
When bitcoin rises the Virginia-based company has more room to issue new debt, conversely when the crypto falls and leverage rises, the firm can issue new shares to cut leverage, Bernstein noted.
This use of both equity and debt has seen MicroStrategy grow its bitcoin per equity share nearly 67% in the last four years, the report said.
Bernstein notes that MicroStrategy has not sold any bitcoin since it started buying the crypto in 2020, and it expects the company to continue to raise capital to add to its stash.
The broker has an outperform rating on MicroStrategy stock with a $2,890 price target. The shares erased a drop of as much as 2.5% to trade little changed around $1,509.
UPDATE (June 18, 14:42 UTC): Updates share price reaction in last paragraph.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.