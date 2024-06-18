MicroStrategy Is Pioneering Bitcoin Capital Markets, Bernstein Says

The broker notes that to date MicroStrategy has raised $4 billion of convertible debt for the solpurpose of buying more bitcoin. A convertible bond is a type of debt security that can be converted into shares. Michael Saylor’s firm currently holds 214,400 bitcoin worth about $14.5 billion. It started buying the cryptocurrency as a reserve asset in 2020. “No other corporate has an active bitcoin investing strategy that can attract capital at scale,” the authors wrote.