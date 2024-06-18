First Mover Americas: Crypto Majors Slide Further; SOL, DOGE Among Worst Affected

Layer-2 blockchain ZKsync kicked off its airdrop on Monday, with 45% of the tokens claimed in under two hours. The ZK token opened at $0.31 and is down about 32% since then, according to CoinGecko data. The market capitalization stands at about $800 million, based on the circulating supply, with about 3.7 billion tokens eligible to be distributed. On a fully diluted basis, the market cap would be $4.5 billion. Cryptocurrency exchanges Binance, Bybit and KuCoin have currently listed the ZK token, even though Binance had said it would postpone the listing after experiencing tech issues with its node.